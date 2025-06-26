The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a few moves to their roster before they face the Colorado Rockies. They recently activated relief pitcher Luis Garcia off the injured list and optioned Will Klein to Triple-A Oklahoma City after he pitched the final two innings in the Dodgers' win against the Rockies on June 25.

Garcia missed 25 games with a right adductor strain, but it looks like he's back and ready to contribute. The right-hander has a 4.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 11 unintentional walks in 26 innings this season. On May 27, Garcia injured his right adductor when covering first base in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. He was playing well at that time, and he was tied for the team lead in pitching.

Before being activated by the Dodgers, he pitched in one minor league rehab game and threw a scoreless first inning with one strikeout and one hit allowed.

As far as Klein, he's only pitched twice since he was called up.

Article Continues Below

With Garcia returning, he will add more depth to their bullpen, which has been really good this season. They've used relief pitchers in an MLB-leading 354 innings this season, and their bullpen has posted a 4.32 ERA. The one star for the Dodgers has, of course, been Shohei Ohtani, who just got back to pitching. Many have wondered when the next time he'll pitch, and it will be soon, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Shohei Ohtani’s next start on the mound will be Saturday in KC, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya said.

It's obvious that the Dodgers are still playing it safe with Ohtani on the mound, after he went last season just being the designated hitter with the Dodgers. With how great of a player he is, he still won MVP, and the hope is that he can go back to dominating as a pitcher at some point.