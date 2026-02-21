The Los Angeles Dodgers opened Spring Training with a familiar buzz, and Freddie Freeman again stood at the center of it. Andrew Friedman’s recent comments only deepened that conversation. Speaking on Foul Territory, the Dodgers president of baseball operations reflected on Freeman’s impact and what he means to the organization’s future.

"I don't want to picture him in a different uniform." Andrew Friedman hopes Freddie Freeman finishes his career with the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/sZODhZ1QmQ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 20, 2026

“The impact that he has had on the field, off the field, has been incredible,” Friedman said. “He has been right in the thick of so many incredible moments. I didn't think going into that offseason that he would be wearing Dodger blue.”

“And now I don't want to picture him in a different uniform,” he continued. “And so our hope is that he does finish his career here and hopefully has some more rings on his fingers. But yeah, the impact he's had is not lost on us.” His words felt sincere. They sounded like appreciation from the Dodgers organization.

Freddie Freeman has been just as clear about his own intentions. The 36-year-old first baseman has said he wants to finish his career in Los Angeles. Negotiating another deal with the Dodgers is not a concern. He simply wants to keep playing for the club for as long as he can. That mindset reflects comfort, loyalty, and belief in what the team continues to build.

A legacy still growing with the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman enters the fifth season of his six-year, $162 million contract and remains the Dodgers’ anchor at first base heading into 2026. He is slashing .295/.367/.502 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. His consistency still drives the lineup. His leadership still steadies the clubhouse. More importantly, his presence reinforces a championship culture, a value Andrew Friedman highlighted during Spring Training.

He played a vital role in back-to-back World Series titles and now chases a third ring with the same calm focus that defines his career. Under the stadium lights, every swing still draws belief.

The Dodgers did not just add a star. They found a cornerstone. And if the future unfolds the way both sides hope, fans may witness a rare baseball ending: one legend, one uniform, one city.