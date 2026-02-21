The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading into the 2026 season on top. They are the two-time defending World Series champions. Also, they signed free-agent slugger Kyle Tucker to a $240 million contract.

Without question, the Dodgers are the clear favorites to win it all again. However, some have questioned Tucker's passion for the game. Nevertheless, Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations, refuted those accusations, per Foul Territory TV.

“Some guys will talk trash about it [his approach] if it doesn't line up with what they do instead of appreciating the individualized aspect.”

Back in January, Tucker himself denied claims that he lacked passion for the game during an introductory press conference.

“I mean, I don't read into it a whole lot. I know what I try to do out on the field and what I bring to the clubhouse. I try and do my best out there regardless of how I feel or what the situation is. I'm going to try and go out there and win games,” Tucker said.

“If you're struggling throughout the season, but you're able to move guys over, or hit a ground ball to second to get a guy in from third, draw walks and make pitchers work, or make a play on defense, little things like that can add up to a lot of wins throughout the season.”

“Some of the stuff might not show up on the scorecard, but guys in the clubhouse and front office will notice little things like that.”

Last season, Tucker endured a late-season injury-riddled season with the Chicago Cubs. He batted .266 with 133 hits, 22 home runs, and 73 RBIs.