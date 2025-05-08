The Los Angeles Dodgers and Dave Roberts have a long list of pitchers out with injury. Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Shohei Ohtani top the list of starters that Los Angeles is waiting on to return. However, the team got some good news on Glasnow's status as he inches closer to returning to give Yoshinobu Yamamoto support.

Glasnow was cleared by the team to play catch starting on Friday, according to RotoWire. His last start was in late April against the Pittsburgh Pirates, making Wednesday's news that much more encouraging. Recovering from shoulder inflammation is a long road for pitchers, but playing catch is the first step.

Snell is still weeks away from making his return and Ohtani isn't throwing his slider in his recent bullpen sessions for the Dodgers. Getting good news from Glasnow has Los Angeles fans excited about getting one of their best arms back. Yamamoto is excelling this season, holding things together in the absence of so many starters. However, Roberts can't expect him to carry the team on his back for the rest of the year.

Glasnow being cleared to play catch is a good thing, but there is cause for concern. The 31-year-old is an injury-prone pitcher who is great, but is a long shot to finish the season. With his most recent injury happening earlier in the season than they normally do, he hopes that his annual injury is out of the way. His team is hoping for good health for everyone once their recovery is complete.

The Dodgers are playing well without their star pitchers, but they won't be able to keep winning without them. They are fending off the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in the National League West. Glasnow still needs some time, but he is a key piece to a potential World Series run as Los Angeles looks to go back-to-back.