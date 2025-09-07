The Los Angeles Dodgers were cruising in Saturday’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. After four straight losses, LA was riding Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s arm to a victory. The Dodgers ace was nearly flawless through 8.2 innings. Then everything fell apart. Yamamoto became the first pitcher in over 100 years to lose a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning.

Handed a 3-1 lead and needing just one out, the Dodgers’ bullpen turned disappointment into catastrophe. The Orioles rallied for four runs in the ninth and walked off Los Angeles for the second straight game.

While manager Dave Roberts had “no complaints” following the devastating defeat, Blake Treinen was not so forgiving of his performance. “I had to get one flippin’ out, I didn’t do it… That’s a pretty low point for me, coming off the heels of kind of a tough stretch right here. But I’ve got to be better,” he said, per SportsNet LA.

Blake Treinen earns the loss in Dodgers’ collapse

A visibly shaken Treinen stood in front of reporters after blowing the save against the Orioles, attempting to explain what went wrong. He loaded the bases and walked in a run before being taken out. Tanner Scott replaced him and gave up a walk-off, two-run single. When the smoke cleared, Treinen ended up with the loss, allowing three runs on one hit, two walks and a HBP.

“Obviously command [was missing]. There’s really no words. You’re paid to be a professional and at least throw strikes, and I didn’t do that. Cost one of the better outings I’ve ever seen in my career with Yama. He deserves better than that. Offense deserves better than that. Just really sucks to be on that end of it. Put Tanner in a tough position to come in, where he’s key-holed to have to throw strikes,” Treinen said.

Although it was an unusual circumstance, the 11th-year veteran didn’t blame the no-hitter bid for his performance. “Oddly enough, I’ve had to do it once before. Back in ‘18. Sean Manaea. So I kinda understand that I pace myself– That’s not an excuse for how I performed. I’ve just gotta be better. Throw strikes,” Treinen explained.

It’s been a rough series for the Dodgers’ bullpen so far. Scott served up a walk-off home run to the Orioles in the opener. And now both of LA’s top relievers failed to get a single out with a two-run lead in the ninth inning.