The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a devastating defeat in Saturday’s wild 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Yoshinobu Yamamoto became the first pitcher since 1923 to lose a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning. Then the Dodgers’ bullpen collapsed for the second straight game. Neither Blake Treinen or Tanner Scott could record the final out of the contest as LA blew a 3-0 lead.

Dodgers fans are ready to riot over the incomprehensible loss. But manager Dave Roberts is cool with it.

“It’s hard to recount a game like this. Where you feel like there’s so many things where you can get a little bit of momentum, build off a great outing by Yoshinobu and take that into tomorrow. And then, obviously, it completely flipped. But the guys fought hard. So with the way we played, I got no complaints. We just couldn’t get that last out,” Roberts said, per the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris.

Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers drop Game 2 in Baltimore, losing 4-3 to the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/bOa3I2J8DK — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 7, 2025

Dodgers fall apart in Baltimore after 26 outs

Yamamoto took care of the first 26 outs of the game, holding the Orioles scoreless through 8.2 innings. But Jackson Holliday broke up the no-hitter with a dramatic, ninth-inning home run.

With Yamamoto at 112 pitches, Roberts decided to go to the bullpen to close out the 3-1 lead. However, that last out proved elusive for the Dodgers. Treinen got the first shot at finishing off Baltimore. But he loaded the bases before walking in a run.

With the score now 3-2, Scott got the ball. And he gave up a game-winning, two-run single to Emmanual Rivera. Scott allowed a walk-off to the Orioles for the second straight game and the Dodgers suffered their fifth consecutive loss. The team has now dropped seven of the last eight contests.

Unlike Roberts, Treinen isn’t good with the outcome. “I have to get one flippin’ out, and I didn’t do it,” he said, per Harris. “There’s really no words. You’re paid to be a professional and at least throw strikes, and I didn’t do that. Cost one of the better outings I’ve ever seen in my career with Yama. He deserves better than that. Offense deserves better than that. Just really sucks to be on that end of it,” he added.

With the San Diego Padres' win on Saturday the Dodgers' lead in the NL West is down to one game. The team will turn to Clayton Kershaw to end the losing streak on Sunday.