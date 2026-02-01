The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the last two World Series titles in Major League Baseball. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made an astonishing claim on Saturday. He said he still hasn't re-watched the Dodgers' win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 Fall Classic's Game 7.

Roberts said there's a reason for that.

“I haven’t — for fear that there might be a different outcome,” Roberts said, per ESPN.

Roberts and his Dodgers are loaded with talent, and once again looking to take the World Series in 2026. The Dodgers manager has also expressed his desire in recent days to manage Team USA at the 2028 Olympics.

The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays to take the MLB title in seven games, in 2025. In 2024, Los Angeles defeated the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic.

Dave Roberts has dominated with the Dodgers

Since he has been managing in Los Angeles, the Dodgers skipper Roberts has won three World Series championships. Los Angeles also took the crown in the 2020 season.

Roberts and his Dodgers team have clearly built a dynasty. More titles could very well be on the way. Los Angeles has a treasure trove of top-caliber talent, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Los Angeles is prepping for the 2026 season. This offseason, the rich got even richer. Los Angeles was able to bring in even more talent, including free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Roberts is juggling how to manage his new lineup.

“Dave Roberts hasn’t decided exactly how the Dodgers’ batting order will look in the wake of Kyle Tucker’s signing, but he did drop some hints, saying Ohtani will still lead off, Betts will likely hit third, and Will Smith will hit fifth. That presumably leaves Kyle Tucker and Freeman for the Nos. 2 and 4 spots, in some order,” Yahoo Sports reported.

Dodgers fans are ready for Roberts and company to take the diamond once again. Spring Training games start later in February for the club.