The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers' injuries continue to pile up, especially with their pitching staff. As a result, the Dodgers are looking at potential trades to compensate for their depleted rotation.

Despite their vulnerabilities, The Dodgers are currently 32-19, leading the National League West by two games. But their pitching rotation went wild last night against the New York Mets.

They used eight pitchers in a 7-5 win that went 13 innings. To have fresh blood ready, the Dodgers called up right-hander Bobby Miller from the minor leagues, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

In April, the Dodgers sent Miller down to Triple A-Oklahoma City after a particularly disastrous start against the Colorado Rockies. He gave up six earned runs in three innings, even though Los Angeles won 8-7.

Miller has pitched in 8 games in the minors with a record of 1-1 and 4.63 ERA. He accumulated 35 innings pitched and 31 strikeouts to his name. Los Angeles will take on the Mets on Saturday night.

Given the current pitching state, Miller brings a depth of experience and potential.

Bobby Miller's ebbs and flows with the Dodgers

Miller was signed to the Dodgers in 2020 with a $2 million bonus. After stints with the High-A Great Lakes Loons and the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, Miller made his way to the big leagues in 2023.

In his debut season, he pitched 124 innings with 11 victories and a 3.76 ERA. The next year, Miller struggled with a series of injuries, going 2-4 with an 8.52 ERA.

A frightening injury nearly derailed his chances of returning to the majors this year. During spring training, Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs hit Miller in the head off a line drive.

Miller returned not too long after. When healthy, Miller can provide some good numbers. The hope is that he can give some freshness and remain intact for a pitching rotation in desperate need.