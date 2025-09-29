The Los Angeles Dodgers are relishing the final days of Clayton Kershaw on the mound. The forthcoming MLB Playoffs will be the last time the prized left-handed pitcher will take the mound. But Dodgers Stadium made sure to honor him before the first pitch of the Cincinnati Reds series.

MLB columnist for USA Today Bob Nightengale caught this display inside the historic venue. Kershaw now has a display all to himself — featuring his famed No. 22 and No. 54 uniforms.

New Clayton Kershaw display celebrating his legacy at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/39aSgjo7SG — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The display even includes some game-worn items from Kershaw himself. Including the 2008 cleats and hat from his MLB debut. The venue made sure Kershaw gets his special place before he officially calls it a career.

Kershaw revealed his intentions to retire on Sept. 18, sparking multiple reactions across the MLB universe. Even NBA superstar and multiple champion Klay Thompson reacted to Kershaw's farewell tour.

Will Clayton Kershaw start in playoffs for Dodgers?

Article Continues Below

Dave Roberts has made up his mind about his playoffs opening starter. And it's not Kershaw who will head to the hill to face the Reds.

Roberts tagged Blake Snell as the game one favorite to throw heat first on Tuesday night.

Snell is another southpaw like the multiple Cy Young Winner Kershaw. He went 5-4 as a starter with an ERA of 2.35 after coming over via the rival San Francisco Giants. Snell last pitched on Sept. 24 against the Arizona Diamondbacks — throwing in six innings, striking out five and allowing five hits in L.A.'s 5-4 road win.

Will Kershaw even be on the roster? The Dodgers have opted to keep him off the playoff roster, per the L.A. Times Sunday. Instead, Snell and top pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto are the likely starters in the wild card round at Chavez Ravine.

Kershaw, though, made himself available for Dodgers bullpen duties on Sept. 23. The wild card round is a three-game series with the third played on Thursday if either the Reds or Dodgers split victories in the first two games.