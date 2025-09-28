The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking strong once again this season, after winning last year's World Series. The Dodgers are preparing for the postseason, and looking to solidify their postseason roster. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw will not be on the roster for the team's Wild Card series, per the Los Angeles Times.

Kershaw is making a normal start on Sunday, in the team's final regular season game against the Seattle Mariners. The Dodgers are expected to use Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the hill in their upcoming Wild Card series, per MLB Trade Rumors.

The Dodgers won the National League West division this season. Los Angeles holds a 92-69 record on the season. The club has won eight of their last 10 contests.

Dodgers look sharp as the MLB Playoffs approach

Los Angeles has had ups and downs this season, but the Dodgers have done enough to win their division. Things are clicking right now for the club as the season comes to an end.

The Dodgers have experimented with using Kershaw in the bullpen. It appears that Kershaw won't appear in the bullpen for the team's Wild Card series. This season, Kershaw holds a 3.52 ERA. He has 10 victories on the season for the Dodgers, while appearing in 22 games.

The Dodgers have a wealth of great pitchers. Los Angeles is working out what to do with them for the postseason. That includes Japanese hurler Roki Sasaki, who has been hurt for most of the year. Sasaki has been working in the bullpen in recent days, and doing well.

“We'll see,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about using Sasaki as a reliever in the Wild Card, per MLB.com. “We've got some good tough decisions to make.”

Los Angeles has spent a lot of money in the last few years on building a championship roster. The Dodgers brought in several guys including Sasaki, Snell, and Shohei Ohtani. It has worked as the team won a World Series in 2024, and looks as good as any National League club this year.

The Dodgers and Mariners play Sunday at 3:10 ET.