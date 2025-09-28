The Los Angeles Dodgers sailed by the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park, amassing their 92nd win of the 2025 season while pushing their streak against Seattle to 11 games. The win keeps the Dodgers in the driver’s seat for a home Wild Card Series, where they could host either the Cincinnati Reds or New York Mets, depending on other results.

Dalton Rushing broke the ice for Los Angeles’ lineup early on, launching a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. The blast, Rushing’s fourth of the season, gave the Dodgers a brief 2-0 lead. However, Seattle quickly countered in the bottom of the fifth as Jorge Polanco crushed a three-run homer off reliever Andrew Heaney, giving the Mariners a 3-2 advantage. Activated earlier in the day, Heaney pitched two innings but could not prevent the go-ahead homer.

The Dodgers tied the game in the seventh inning on a wild pitch by Mariners reliever Logan Evans. Michael Conforto, who had singled earlier in the inning, scored from third to knot the game at 3-3.

Article Continues Below

Kike Hernandez smacked the game-winning hit in the ninth inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Hernandez clubbed a two-run double down the left-field line, scoring Conforto and Alex Call, giving Los Angeles a 5-3 lead. Hernandez finished the night with three hits and two RBIs.

The most remarkable story of the night, however, came from the Dodgers' bullpen. After Heaney’s departure, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, and Edgardo Henriquez struck out the final nine Mariners batters consecutively, a franchise record for consecutive strikeouts in a single game since 1920. Henriquez closed the ninth with a 102 mph fastball past Randy Arozarena for his first save of the year. Vesia got the win after a scoreless eighth, and Los Angeles relievers combined to punch out 15 Mariners.

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow had an abbreviated three-inning start, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out three. Logan Gilbert went five innings for Seattle, giving up four hits, including Rushing's home run, and two runs with five strikeouts. Going cold at bat, Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts, and Andy Pahles ceded the spotlight to the Dodgers’ relievers and clutch hitters for a fifth consecutive win.