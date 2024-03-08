Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up for a 2024 MLB season in which anything short of a World Series Championship later on this fall will feel like an enormous failure. Roberts and the Dodgers' brass were able to lure in superstar Shohei Ohtani, inarguably the best player in the sport right now, in the offseason from the cross-town rival Los Angeles Angels, setting up a 2024 season filled with immense expectations and already garnering comparisons to the NBA's Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors of the late 2010s.

One of the few question marks regarding this Dodgers roster is where the team will choose to go at the shortstop position when Opening Day occurs in just a few short weeks.

For his part, it seems that Dave Roberts is just as unsure about the answer to that question as the rest of us are.

“Dave Roberts would not commit today to Gavin Lux being the Dodgers opening day shortstop Roberts said the team is still confident in Lux’s defense, despite his throwing issues in camp,” reported Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “But he also reiterated that “performance matters” & tht the club will do what is best for team.”

Gavin Lux missed the entirety of the 2023 MLB season due to an injury sustained just before the campaign was set to begin. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' home opener is set to take place on March 28 vs the St. Louis Cardinals.