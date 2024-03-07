The Los Angeles Dodgers are anticipating a bright 2024 baseball season. LA has had a promising Spring Training campaign, but a former team member is making news for a return to the scene. Trevor Bauer is going to LA's training grounds in Phoenix, Arizona to play against minor league competition with a traveling club.
Ex-Dodgers pitcher plans to play at LA's training grounds for a minor league matchup
Trevor Bauer last played for the Dodgers in 2021. The star pitcher served a suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer denied the allegations and was never criminally charged.
Nevertheless, he accepted the suspension and was later reinstated by the league by the end of 2022. However, he could not find a major league opportunity. Then, Los Angeles officially released him from the team in January 2023.
Bauer proceeded to take his talents to the Yokohama DeNA Baystars, part of the Nippon Professional Baseball organization.
Now, he is making more moves. On March 10th, Bauer is expected to appear at the Dodgers' Camelback Ranch training grounds to play with Japanese traveling club Asian Breeze against an organized minor-league squad, per the Los Angeles Times (h/t Asian Breeze).
Sunday's game will likely not feature players from Los Angeles' major league roster. Yet, some from the Dodgers' minor affiliates could appear.
The Asian Breeze are a “tryout club” composed of respectable baseball talent hoping to get noticed by professional scouts. It makes sense for Bauer to stay active with the club, given his major league opportunities have been dry.
In his last season with the Dodgers, Bauer amassed a W-L of 8-5, threw 137 strikeouts, and held an ERA of 2.59 in 17 games. Will the former CY Young Ward winner eventually land another big league opportunity by the end of Spring Training?