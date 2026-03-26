The Los Angeles Dodgers have sparked bold predictions ahead of 2026. From Shohei Ohtani to how Kyle Tucker will adjust in LA, expectations are higher than ever. Even Dave Roberts feels the energy of a potential three-peat championship.

To the point, he sent this Thursday message via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, bound to scare future Dodger opponents.

“Dave Roberts believes this year’s Dodgers team is the best he’s had yet in his tenure,” Nightengale posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

That's a frightening thought coming from a skipper who's already won three World Series titles. Except LA top to bottom looks reloaded and recharged for another run.

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Tucker's signing sent shockwaves across the MLB universe. The back-to-back champs added one of the league's top hitters via the Chicago Cubs in MLB Free Agency. Tucker landed a four-year, $240 million deal as he pursues his first WS title since 2022 with Houston. Ex-MLB player turned analyst Trevor Plouffe believes Tucker is in for a career year in his new surroundings.

Los Angeles must replace one franchise face, however. Longtime pitcher Clayton Kershaw rode off to the sunset and captured his third WS title last season. But LA presents lots of arms capable of giving opposing batters fits. Starting with WS Most Valuable Player Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani's last spring outing adds further intrigue for a three-peat. The versatile MVP fanned 11 Anaheim Angels batters to close spring training. He'll garner some hype for both a Cy Young and league MVP award.

Los Angeles and Roberts are confident in becoming MLB's first three-straight WS champ since the New York Yankees of the early 2000s. They open against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:30 p.m. PT Thursday.