The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the World Series with a key 3-1 Game 6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter gave eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts a compliment that should have the 2018 American League MVP ready to go help his squad win their second straight title.

“Stop saying you haven't been great,” Jeter said. “You've been playing great shortstop.”

Betts was key to the Dodgers' Game 6 win. He drilled a two-run single off of Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman in the top of the third inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 edge that would help them seal a 3-1 victory. After the contest, Betts provided another honest take on his play throughout the series, but also

“It felt great to come through for the boys,” Betts said. “Obviously I would love to play well for myself. But that’s kind of irrelevant. I want to play well for the boys.”

In addition to his massive hit, Betts also made key plays at shortstop, one of which saw him make a defensive grab on a Bo Bichette pop-up in the eighth inning.

The series has been a back-and-forth battle, and the Dodgers seem ready for a Game 7.

“It's been a heck of a series,” Dodgers left fielder Kiké Hernández told Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com, whose instincts allowed for the game-ending double play. “Why not play a Game 7?”

The Dodgers and Blue Jays will attempt to win the World Series once Game 7 begins on Saturday night. Betts had trouble explaining how Los Angeles has been able to rally, but was able to provide an answer that should have fans and pundits ready for a winner-take-all contest.

“I can’t really describe it other than the love for each other,” Mookie Betts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “It’s hard to explain, to feel what I feel. But I know it comes from love.”