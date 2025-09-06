The Los Angeles Dodgers have to be kicking themselves for this terrible stretch of play. That is certainly what reliever Tanner Scott is doing after he blew a save opportunity against the Baltimore Orioles when he allowed a walk-off home run to rookie Samuel Basallo to send the Dodgers reeling towards their fourth straight defeat.

Scott is not having a very good time on the mound over his last few appearances. During his most recent appearance, he allowed three runs in the eighth inning to the Arizona Diamondbacks and blew a 4-1 lead for the Dodgers, but he was bailed out by a walk-off homer from Will Smith. This time, with the game being on the road, there was no redemption opportunity to be had for the veteran southpaw.

With nothing going according to plan for the Dodgers reliever, all he could do is just chalk his poor form up to forces beyond his control.

“I definitely made the wrong pitch selection. It cost us again. I'm tired of it happening. I have to figure it out because baseball hates me right now,” Scott said in a candid locker room interview, via SportsNet LA.

Going to the fastball in and of itself wasn't what did Scott in. It's the poor placement of the pitch that cost the Dodgers the game; he served up a meatball for Basallo, who is one of the most highly-touted youngsters in MLB. The pitch sequencing was also a bit questionable. He gave Basallo multiple chances to gauge the speed of the heater and when he got a pitch he could crush, he did not miss.

“Just keep making terrible pitch selection when it matters and it's costing us every time. It's not fun,” Scott added.

Tanner Scott points finger at himself for Dodgers' loss

The blame for the loss doesn't solely fall on Scott's shoulders. The Dodgers failed to give their pitchers ample run support, only managing to put one run on the board, and it's always going to be difficult to win when the offense clams up like they did on Friday.

Nonetheless, this has to be devastating for Scott, who is seeing Murphy's Law in action.

“Everyone that threw tonight was great, and for that to happen, it just sucks. Feels terrible. I have to figure it out. Baseball hates me right now,” Scott reiterated.

On the year, Scott has failed to play up to expectations after signing a big-money deal in the offseason, as he's currently sporting a 4.56 ERA in 51 appearances (49.1 innings).