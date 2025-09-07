Heading into the Los Angeles Dodgers' Saturday evening showdown against the Baltimore Orioles, there had yet to be a no-hitter in the 2025 MLB season.

At the end of the Dodgers' shocking 3-4 loss to the Orioles, there still hasn't been a no-hitter, but Yoshibu Yamamoto came darn close with an absolute gem of a game for eight and two-thirds innings.

Taking the field for a Dodgers team in disarray, having lost four straight games to below-.500 teams, Yamamoto proved why he's one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, striking out 10 of the 26 batters he faced while throwing 70 strikes on 112 total pitches. Yamamoto's command was absolutely locked in, with the 27-year-old pitcher just barely surpassing his career-high in pitches despite going the furthest he's ever gone in a game, and it looked like fans at Camden Yards were about to witness history.

Taking the mound in the ninth inning after watching his team secure three runs earlier in the game, Yamamoto took down Alex Jackson and Coby Mayo with ease on just four pitches, but after battling Jackson Holliday over three pitches, No. 18 surrendered his first hit and home run of the game on the fourth, with a 94 mph cutter just leaving the ballpark in right field.

And from there, well, disaster struck, with Blake Treinen surrendering a hit, a hit by a pitch, and a walk before walking Ryan Mountcastle with the bases loaded to make the game 3-2. Tanner Scott, who said he feels as though “baseball hates me” the day prior, entered the game for Treinen, and it took exactly three pitches to surrender two more runs via an Emmanuel Rivera single and cost Yamamoto his win. After a nearly perfect performance, talk about adding insult to injury.