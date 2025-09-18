The Los Angeles Dodgers will enjoy the final days of Clayton Kershaw. The longtime left-handed pitcher and Cy Young winner will retire from the Dodgers after this season, making the announcement Thursday. But did Freddie Freeman know all along about Kershaw's intentions?

Dodgers reporter for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya revealed Freeman's role in Kershaw's decision.

“Freddie Freeman said Clayton Kershaw told him of his plans to retire about a month ago and was sworn to secrecy,” Ardaya shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Joked that he was surprised that Kershaw even announced the news at all rather than go out quietly.”

Freeman is a veteran Dodger who's played with Kershaw for four seasons. And of course serves as the first baseman for Kershaw or anyone who goes to the hill. Both Dodgers have developed a close bond over the years — hence how secretive Freeman tried to be about Kershaw's future.

Social media reacts to Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw retirement announcement

The internet rolled out its reactions to the Kershaw news.

The MLB account on X posted a “Thank you” to the pitching legend.

Thank you, Clayton Kershaw 👏 The Dodgers star announced today he will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/v0qrjj5OKW — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

The MLB Network became another sending out its congrats to the two-time World Series champion. Meanwhile, Dodgers Nation posted a series of highlights featuring a young Kershaw while feeling lucky to have watched his career.

Clayton Kershaw defines what it means to be a Dodger. 2 World Series titles

3 Cy Young awards

1 MVP

11x All-Star

3,000 strikeout club

2011 Triple Crown He’ll be retiring at the end of this season now and we’re lucky to have witnessed such a career 🥲

pic.twitter.com/OShfrxM6Qu — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 18, 2025

Even Max Muncy reacted to the big news involving his beloved Dodgers teammate — shared via Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports.

“Muncy said some players knew this was coming for a little bit, but Clayton Kershaw sent a text to the team this morning letting everyone know this year would be it,” Kavner shared.

Muncy added: “I know it’s true, it’s just hard to believe it.”

Kershaw racked up the accolades on the mound since 2006, including claiming three Cy Young Awards. He endured his brunt of criticism from Dodger fans and the national media, though, for surrendering crucial home runs especially in the playoffs.

Kershaw still earned his first two rings in the 2020s decade. He added new accolades — particularly hitting an August feat with the Dodgers. But Kershaw also entered the 3,000-strikeout club in July too.