The Los Angeles Dodgers got the best out of pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw a shout-out against the Chicago Cubs in a 3-0 win on Friday. He pitched six scoreless scoreless innings and struck out nine hitters.

But in the eyes of World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, Yamamoto is out to prove himself even more in his second season.

After the game, Freeman highly praised Yamamoto for his pitching abilities and confidence level, per Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

“He was great. He looks like he's on a mission this year. He just attacking hitters with his electric stuff. I think he's more comfortable here in his second year.”

Freddie Freeman says Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks like he's on a mission this year:

The Dodgers are off to a strong start with an 11-4 record. Yamamoto is also going strong with a 2-1 record and an ERA of 1.91.

The expectations are for Yamamoto to live up to the expectations he exceeded last year.

In January 2024, Yamamoto signed a $325 million contract with perks such as a physical therapist, interpreter, and personal trainer. He followed up by going 7-2 with an ERA of 3.00.

Last October, Yamamoto made his World Series debut in game two against the New York Yankees. He pitched superbly, giving up one run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings while striking out four.

The Dodgers won the game 4-2 and went on to win the series in six. Freeman is not alone if he sees Yamamoto's potential to do big things.

Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto destined to win the Cy Young Award?

Discussions about Yamamoto contending for the Cy Young Award started after his strong performance in the Tokyo Series against the Cubs on March 18. The Japanese native pitched five innings struck out four and gave up one run.

Afterward, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed high hopes for Yamamoto to win a Cy Young Award.

“I think that last year to this year, the confidence, the conviction that he has in throwing the fastball in the strike zone is much, much more convicted.” Roberts said. “And so you saw that tonight. And so if he can do that, obviously (with) health, I see no reason why he won’t be in the Cy Young conversation this season.”

Regarding pitching, Yamamoto is known for his ability to control his fastball. Improving his splitter can increase his chances of winning the Cy Young.