The Los Angeles Dodgers nearly pulled off another no-hitter as Tyler Glasnow dazzled the Rockies. Once again, Glasnow held the opposition hitless through seven innings. In the end, the Dodgers stayed locked in as they kept the momentum late and sealed a 3-1 win. Overall, the Rockies matchup was tense from start to finish, but this time the ending worked in the Dodgers' favor.

Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow delivered one of his best outings of the season. He struck out eleven over seven no-hit innings and walked two. He threw 105 pitches, just one shy of his season high. Notably, it was his first career start against Colorado, and his command was sharp throughout. The crowd fed off every pitch, sensing history in the making.

Afterward, reliever Blake Treinen handled the eighth inning flawlessly, setting down the Rockies in order. However, Tanner Scott came on for the ninth and saw the bid slip away instantly as Ryan Ritter ripped a leadoff double. The no-hitter was gone, but the Dodgers stayed composed and focused on closing out the game.

Offensively, the Dodgers’ bats came alive late. Mookie Betts delivered a two-run single in the seventh after Andy Pages was hit by a pitch and Shohei Ohtani doubled with two outs. Earlier, the Rockies had taken a brief lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, but Freddie Freeman tied it in the sixth with a clutch RBI double. The Dodgers carried that momentum into the seventh and never looked back.

Article Continues Below

Finally, Tanner Scott rebounded after giving up the hit, retiring the next three batters to secure his 21st save of the season. The bullpen once again proved reliable under pressure.

Ultimately, this was the Dodgers’ second near no-hitter in three days. On Saturday, they lost a ninth-inning bid against Baltimore and dropped that game. This time, however, the script flipped. The Dodgers lost the Tyler Glasnow no-hitter but won the game, a much-needed boost as they push deeper into September.

With momentum building, could this be the spark that carries the Dodgers all the way to the World Series?