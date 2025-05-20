Who would think the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers would hit such a tough stretch? They’ve stumbled to four straight losses. And the pitchers are failing amid injury woes.

The Dodgers have experienced their first four-game home losing streak in seven years, according to espn.com.

“We haven't given up, but you're going to go through certain situations like this,” Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts said. “It's just tough. We got to find a way to get back healthy, get our guys back out there. But we're battling with what we've got.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts searching for answers

Injuries have sidelined key members of the pitching staff. Blake Snell is on the 60-day IL while Tyler Glasnow languishes on the 15-day IL. High-leverage relievers Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, and Michael Kopech have hit the shelf since the start of spring training.

Closing in on the one-third mark of the regular season, the Dodgers have a team ERA of 4.28. That ranks No. 22 in the major leagues. Their rotation, considered the deepest collection of arms when the season began, holds baseball's sixth-highest ERA at 4.51.

“It's not the staff we thought we'd have this season,” Roberts said. “But I feel that what we still do and have done in the past with injuries, we're not doing. And I say that in the sense of getting ahead of hitters and keeping the ball in the ballpark.”

The Dodgers are trying to sort through all of the injuries, according to mlb.com.

“It still doesn't feel like last year, but we're in May, so not gonna jinx it and get into any comparisons,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “For the most part, the things that we've gone through are shorter term. Last year, they were significant and resulted in surgery. In some ways, maybe we're over-indexing some and just being a little bit more cautious and trying to make sure it doesn't get to that point.

“But I said this a lot, and I think anyone who doesn't say it is not being honest, there's a lot we don't know about injury stuff, and I think it's important not to pretend like we have all the answers. There's a lot to it that is really challenging, and we're hoping to continue to grow and learn from experiences and just try to make the smartest, best move we can, knowing we're going to make mistakes. … It's by far the No. 1 thing that keeps me up at night.”