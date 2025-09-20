The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of an eventful end to the 2025 season. Dave Roberts started Clayton Kershaw for the final time at home on Friday night. While the future Hall-of-Famer's career will end, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has some choices to make. Luckily for them, Miguel Rojas wants to stay in the infield with Tommy Edman and others.

Rojas has been one of many players to call out the Los Angeles offense this season. However, the veteran infielder is a key piece to Roberts' roster. He has filled in for multiple injured players throughout the season. When the Dodgers lost Max Muncy to injury, Rojas slotted in at third base and did well. When the playoffs begin, he could be the most important bench player in the league.

The infielder returned to Los Angeles back in 2023 after spending almost a decade with the Miami Marlins. He is a free agent this winter, leading some fans to worry about his future. Gomes rewarded Edman with a large deal after the 2024 season and could easily do the same with Rojas. According to him in an interview with Dodgers Nation, he doesn't want to go anywhere.

“This is going to be my first priority, to sign here with the Dodgers for one more year and then after that, we’ll reevaluate where my career is going to go,” Rojas said about his future.

The infielder has played well enough to earn a large payday in the form of a multi-year deal. However, Rojas wants to stay with the Dodgers for at least one more season. That makes Gomes life much easier when it comes to building the roster for next season's team. For now, both are focused on making it into the playoffs and trying to secure back-to-back World Series titles.