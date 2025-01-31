After winning the 2024 World Series the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the offseason as the team’s seemingly unlimited spending has led to the acquisition of a preposterous amount of talent. The Dodgers’ most recent move, signing All-Star closer Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal, comes on the heels of LA’s four-year, $72 million pact with All-Star closer Tanner Scott.

However, the Dodgers apparently understand they can’t actually have all the relievers. And, in fact, if they want their new bullpen additions on the team, they’ll have to make room. So Los Angeles has designated Ryan Brasier for assignment, according to Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya on X. The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Yates.

Brasier spent the last two seasons in Los Angeles. While he battled injuries during the 2024 campaign, the veteran righty was excellent out of the bullpen in 2023. That season Brasier posted a 0.70 ERA, 0.725 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched.

The strong performance convinced the Dodgers to sign Brasier to a two-year, $9 million deal prior to the 2024 season. But now that LA has bolstered its bullpen with Scott and Yates, Brasier is suddenly expendable.

The Dodgers no longer need reliever Ryan Brasier

The Dodgers are hoping to find a trade partner for Brasier, who’s set to earn $4.5 million in 2025. After DFAing the hurler, LA has seven days to deal him before he’s released. A trade is certainly a possibility as Brasier is still considered a strong reliever. The Dodgers just happen to have better bullpen pieces now. Because of course they do.

Scott became one of the most coveted relief pitchers in the game as teams vied for his services at last season’s trade deadline. The Miami Marlins ultimately dealt him to the San Diego Padres. Between the two teams, Scott produced a 1.75 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and an ERA+ of 252 with 84 strikeouts in 72 innings. The lefty reliever registered 22 saves and finished with 4 bWAR in 2024.

Although he’s eight years older, Yates’ numbers last season were even better, as the former Texas Rangers’ closer had a 1.17 ERA, 0.827 WHIP, 340 ERA+ and 85 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched. He also notched 33 saves. In addition to making his second All-Star Game, Yates finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting.

Obviously these powerhouse additions allow the Dodgers to comfortably move on from a very good reliever like Brasier. The Dodgers have definitely raised the bar this offseason, spending money like a drunk sailor on leave… with an uncanny eye for pitching talent.

LA has added Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to the starting rotation along with Scott and Yates in the bullpen. Oh, and Shohei Ohtani is expected back on the mound in 2025 as well. While the rest of MLB is not happy about the spree, the Dodgers are willing to invest in their roster. The result could be a multiyear dynasty. That ruins baseball. Unless you're a Dodgers fan.