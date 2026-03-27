The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players in baseball, and many believe it. He is also the first person to be a star hitter and pitcher since Babe Ruth. During an interview with the Subpar Podcast, John Smoltz declared that Ohtani is so good that he could master golf if he wanted to.

"He would be the very best pitcher ever if all he did was pitch." MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz breaks down what makes Shohei Ohtani a freak of nature, and why he wouldn't bet against him mastering golf. pic.twitter.com/tX9MnX5kVu — Subpar (@golf_subpar) March 27, 2026

Smoltz stated that Ohtani is too good and could be the best pitcher ever if he pitched. Additionally, he believed he could master golf if he wanted to. The one thing Smoltz praised was the fact that Ohtani documented everything he wanted to do and then accomplished the feat.

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Ohtani is one of the key factors to the Dodgers' contender status, and has the ability to take this team back to the Fall Classic. Last season, he hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs with 146 runs, along with 34 stolen bases. Ohtani also went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA over 14 regular-season starts. Then, he turned it up in the playoffs. Ohtani hit .265 with eight home runs, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs over 17 playoff games. Then, he went 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four starts.

Ohtani led the Dodgers to their second consecutive title and was extremely feared by the Toronto Blue Jays' pitching staff in the World Series. He has shown the ability to adapt to any situation and remain one of the best players in baseball even after sustaining multiple injuries. Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a run scored in the Dodgers' season-opening win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. If Smoltz's prediction comes true, he may master another sport someday, but only after leading the Dodgers to more success.