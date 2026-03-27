As Earvin “Magic” Johnson's success is usually associated with the Los Angeles Lakers when he was a player, having a legendary career, the amount of prestige he has outside of playing has been extraordinary. Johnson's attention has been in a multitude of business ventures, as being part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has given him his 18th championship ring.

The former Lakers star would take to his social media to list all of the championships he's won, where he was a part of either the roster or the ownership. He would say how on Friday night, he will receive his 18th ring after the Dodgers won their second straight title last season after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.

“Today is a very special day for me as I will be receiving my 18th championship ring tonight at Dodger Stadium. We will celebrate our back-to-back World Series Championships at ring night – I’m so excited!!!” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I currently have (1) Everett High School State Championship, (1) Michigan State NCAA Championship, (11) Lakers Championships – (5) as a player, (5) as a co-owner and (1) as an executive, (1) LAFC Major League Soccer Championsip, (1) LA Sparks WNBA Championship, and (3) World Series Championships with the Dodgers!”

Today is a very special day for me as I will be receiving my 18th championship ring tonight at Dodgers Stadium. We will celebrate our back-to-back World Series Championships at ring night – I’m so excited!!! I currently have (1) Everett High School State Championship, (1)… pic.twitter.com/B09Bjn0exG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 27, 2026

In fact, Johnson would even say at the end that the number is probably 20 since he is also associated with an esports league.

“I actually have a total of (20) lol, but I didn’t include my (2) E-Sports Championships as co-owner of Team Liquid!” Johnson stated.

At any rate, Johnson could add No. 19 or 21, counting the esports rings, as the Dodgers look for a three-peat with the 2026 season underway.