The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed for another trip to the World Series this season after having another monster offseason improving the roster. That key roster-building has led L.A. to arguably have the best roster in the league right now. However, the front office managed to improve the team once again after finalizing a trade with the Athletics.

On Wednesday morning, the Dodgers officially made a trade with the Athletics with outfielder Esteury Ruiz, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Ruiz is an expert at stealing bases as he stole 67 bags in the 2023 season with the A's.

“NEWS: The Dodgers are acquiring CF Esteury Ruiz from the A's, sources tell ESPN. He stole an AL-leading 67 bases in 2023 and was designated for assignment three days ago.”

The Dodgers sent prospect right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran to the Athletics in the trade, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Los Angeles will immediately place Ruiz on the 40-man roster after moving right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt to the 60-day injured list.

“Dodgers just announced the deal. RHP Carlos Duran is the return. Kyle Hurt was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot.”

Reports also indicate the 26-year-old outfielder will be sent to Triple-A immediately. The Dodgers have a loaded team and don't necessarily need Ruiz in the lineup right now. There's a solid chance Los Angeles eventually calls him up to the majors to serve as a pinch runner and rotational piece in the outfield.

Despite having a breakout season in 2023 the Athletics chose to not play Esteury Ruiz all that much in 2024. He played in just 29 games last season and spent most of his time with the A's Triple-A affiliate. Ruiz finished the 2024 campaign with a .200 batting average and .270 OBP while recording two home runs, eight RBIs, and five stolen bases through 55 at-bats.

Ruiz's age and athleticism suggest the Dodgers view him as a long-term piece for the outfield. Left fielder Michael Conforto and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez are both over 30 years of age while center fielder Andy Pages is still in his mid-20s. Esteury Ruiz should serve as a valuable asset sporadically this season, but his career outlook in Los Angeles looks great.