Shohei Ohtani is probably the best player in MLB, but most of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates believe he isn't even the best athlete in the clubhouse. That title, they believe, is reserved for Mookie Betts.

While Ohtani's two-way brilliance and historic feat of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases last season makes him one of one, Betts was overwhelmingly voted the better athlete by the Dodgers roster in an informal poll by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Many on the team said they chose Betts because he has proven to be talented in just about any sport he picks up, and being able to move from the outfield to shortstop albeit with some hiccups surely did not hurt his case.

Chris Taylor called Betts “one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever played with, if not the greatest,” saying that the 2018 AL MVP was a “natural” and could play about any sport.

Some of the Dodgers gave proverbial points to both Ohtani and Betts, questioning what exactly being the superior athlete entails, but Betts did not hesitate in answering the question.

“Me,” Betts said, via Rosenthal. “Not even close.”

“If we’re talking about does he run fast, does he jump high and stuff, Shohei would win that,” Betts said. “But, as far as like, pure coordination skills, I don’t think it’s remotely close. I feel like it’s just what I do. It’s just what God blessed me with.”

If there is a player on the Dodgers that could rival Betts, though, Ohtani is a well-accomplished challenger. On the baseball diamond, Ohtani has three MVPs to Betts' one, six All-MLB teams to Betts' five, and the distinction of being one of the most unique talents in baseball history.

Although Ohtani has yet to return to the mound since undergoing elbow surgery in September 2023, he displayed pure dominance with the Los Angeles Angels both as a pitcher and batter, which made fans draw comparisons to the likes of Babe Ruth, who excelled as a two-way player early in his career before focusing on becoming an everyday player by moving to the outfield.

Last season, Ohtani's first with the Dodgers, he became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases — he finished with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases — in a single season. As a result, despite only serving as a designated hitter, he won his first NL MVP and his third MVP award in four years.