The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Emmet Sheehan since May 2024. Sheehan underwent Tommy John surgery, forcing him out of action for a lengthy time. Are the defending World Series champs set to welcome him back versus the San Francisco Giants?

Manager Dave Roberts hinted at what the plan is for the right-hander, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times Saturday.

“Emmet Sheehan is here at Dodger Stadium today. Dave Roberts said yesterday they were deciding whether he was ready to be activated this week. Looks like the answer is yes,” Harris said.

This marks a big step in Sheehan's recovery. Sheehan adds needed depth on the hill moving forward. Especially as the Dodgers dealt with early season injuries at pitcher. Including welcoming back Clayton Kershaw in May.

How effective Dodgers pitcher was before injury

Sheehan rose as a prized 2023 arm not long ago.

He earned the call up without making a single start or even pitch in Triple A. He arrived making only 13 big-league appearance.

The New York native drew rave reviews for his fastball — topping at nearly 99 mph. Sheehan even threw with a low arm slot and extension in his pitching delivery. He forced hitters to swing over the top of the pitch. Does he still have that fastball fire left? Dodgers insider for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya dropped an update there.

“Thirteen months removed from surgery, he’s been clocked at around 97 mph with his fastball,” Ardaya wrote.

Sheehan adds an 87 mph slider to his array of heat. Plus attacks batters with an near 83 mph changeup.

But he rose as the first significant injury for the 2024 champs. L.A. settled for three healthy starting pitchers in the end.

Sheehan entered 2025 as one of 14 injured pitchers. Los Angeles is riding the arm of Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the mean time.

But the Dodgers reclaimed Garrett McDaniels from the Anaheim Angels. That move arrived late Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen are attempting a comeback. Both have spent time on IL as well in the last couple of months.