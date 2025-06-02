Fresh off taking two out of three from the New York Yankees in a 2024 World Series rematch, the Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their pitching staff, acquiring Will Klein from the Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers sent minor league pitcher Joe Jacques to Seattle in return.

Klein, a 25-year-old right-handed relief pitcher, broke into the majors last year, pitching for the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics. He didn't have much success, however, piling up an 11.05 ERA with six walks in 7.1 innings pitched.

The Athletics traded him to Seattle in January for cash.

Klein has spent 2025 in Triple-A Tacoma where he has a 7.17 ERA in 22 appearances with 19 walks. If he can harness his control, however, the Dodgers might have something. He has also struck out 32 batters in 21.1 innings this year and has struck out 12.8 batters per nine throughout his minor league career.

The Dodgers placed Klein on the active roster, designating Chris Stratton for assignment as a corresponding move.

Article Continues Below

Dodgers call up Ryan Loutos to bolster pitching staff

In addition to acquiring Klein, the Dodgers have also called up Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Oklahoma City. They optioned Noah Davis to OKC in return.

The 26-year-old righty Loutos came to the Dodgers on May 1 from the St. Louis Cardinals. He has thrown a grand total of 3.1 MLB innings between Los Angeles this year and the Cards last year, so his numbers don't tell you much. Between Triple-A clubs Tacoma and Oklahoma City this year, however, he has thrown 18.2 innings and has a 2.41 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks.

The current state of the Dodgers staff may not last long. Michael Kopech made a rehab appearance in OKC on Sunday and could be activated soon. Kirby Yates is also nearing a return, meaning Loutos' stay with the big league club could be short lived. For that matter, so could Klein's.