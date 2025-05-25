The Los Angeles Dodgers feature a litany of injuries on the hill. The Dodgers forced themselves to sign Chris Stratton Sunday amid the pileup of ailments. Yet one injury received a “concerning” admission from Dave Roberts Sunday.

The two-time World Series champion manager has gone without one key reliever for nearly a month. He shared via L.A. Times Dodgers reporter Jack Harris where things are involving this relief option.

“Almost three weeks since going on the IL [injured list] with what was initially believed to be a minor forearm injury, Evan Phillips still isn't throwing and is still feeling discomfort,” Harris shared via X.

Harris then shared Roberts' concern.

“Dave Roberts acknowledged that “it’s starting to get a little concerning … but hoping for the best,” Harris said.

Phillips last appeared on May 5 against the Miami Marlins. He surrendered two hits in one inning. Phillips has thrown six strikeouts in seven games for 2025. He's fanned 221 total batters with L.A.

Dodgers dealing with diluted pitching lineup

Phillips' absence is still a blow for the Dodgers. Particularly looking at the remaining depth. The 30-year-old is one of four pitchers dealing with an upper body issue.

Roki Sasaki is already on IL with a shoulder injury. Blake Snell has an identical ailment. Tyler Glasnow is enduring his own shoulder inflammation issue. Although Glasnow helped provide a more promising update on May 22.

Clayton Kershaw returned on May 17. But the multiple WS winner has to take rest too. Kershaw started in the Friday win over the New York Mets that saw L.A. throw out eight different pitchers. Simply due to the game stretching 13 innings at Citi Field before L.A. prevailed 7-5.

Bobby Miller elevated to the active roster following the Friday contest. The move handed a limited Dodgers pitching lineup an extra arm. Stratton rearranges the rotation, with Miller now optioned per the franchise's X account.

Even Shohei Ohtani could get the call to take the hill. Ohtani is showing signs of throwing heat. He fired off 22 pitches during a live bullpen session on Sunday. That's signaling Roberts will allow him to take the mound sooner than later.