The Los Angeles Dodgers won the opening game of their series against the San Francisco Giants 2-1. Dave Roberts' team celebrates Clayton Kershaw's final regular season start of his career on Friday night. Unfortunately, the bullpen behind him took another rough hit. After coming back from the injured list with Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott, Michael Kopech is out yet again.

Kopech missed a decent stretch of the season with a knee issue that he returned from on September 1. The reliever is an excellent pitcher when he plays, but he has been on the IL longer than he has been available for Roberts. His return to the IL is a big concern for a Los Angeles team that is trying to secure the National League West and the playoff berth that comes with it.

With Kopech on the IL, Will Klein will take his place for Los Angeles for the rest of the season.

Scott has been effective since his return to the Dodgers. However, the bullpen as a whole is much shakier than it has been in years past. Roberts is in the middle of creating his pitching strategy for the postseason, but being without Kopech would hurt. The manager spoke with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya about Kopech's injury, saying that “there's a few” things bothering him.

Los Angeles figures to go down to the wire fighting with the San Diego Padres in its division. However, the Dodgers' roster is just as good as ever and figures to be a juggernaut in the playoffs. Despite the talent Roberts has on his team, not having Kopech at his disposal makes winning games that much harder.

While Roberts might be without Kopech in the playoffs, he has other potential options. Los Angeles rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki made an appearance in relief for the Dodgers' Triple-A team in Oklahoma City. If he continues to progress in his recovery, he could make a return and be Kopech's replacement out of the bullpen.