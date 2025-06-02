The Los Angeles Dodgers took two of three wins in the World Series rematch. But rolled without Mookie Betts against the New York Yankees throughout the weekend.

Will L.A. welcome back its superstar soon? Manager Dave Roberts helped drop an update on Betts' health, via Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“He did hit and he wasn’t compromised at all swinging the bat,” Roberts said.

Betts took some swings in the batting cage before the game. Which offered the Dodgers a promising update on their perennial All-Star. The two-time World Series champion is still day-to-day, per Roberts.

Roberts, though, has a plan in place for now involving Betts. Hyeseong Kim gets the start at shortstop on Monday when the New York Mets head to Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers will look at Betts again Tuesday.

Did Mookie Betts tease Dodgers return?

Betts sparked some intrigue before the Yankees-Dodgers series wrapped up. He teased a potential return per USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale.

“Mookie Betts says he’s feeling better and expects to be back in the Dodgers lineup in the next couple of days,” Nightengale shared on X Sunday.

Plunkett included how Betts' fractured toe improved. To the point Betts could put on a shoe over it.

Betts has been out of action for nearly five days. He last played on May 28 against the Cleveland Guardians. He struggled against the American League Central franchise — going a combined 2-of-14 at the bat. Betts drove in one runner during the May 26 contest. The veteran smacked a 89 mph cutter during the top of the sixth that lured Kim home. Los Angeles won that contest 7-2.

Kim handled SS duties, but not for the Yankees series. Miguel Rojas handled that role against the reigning AL champs. But now L.A. is soon to welcome back its eight-time All-Star — with the first week of June looking promising for his return.