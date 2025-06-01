The Los Angeles Dodgers can sweep the New York Yankees with a win on Sunday night. After embarrassing the Bombers in the World Series, they have picked up where they left off in the regular season. Even more impressive is that they have done it without one of their former MVPs. Mookie Betts has not played in this series for the Dodgers while dealing with a toe injury. While he won't play on Sunday, Betts has teased his return.

“Mookie Betts says he’s feeling better and expects to be back in the Dodgers lineup in the next couple of days,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

“Dodgers ‘Mookie Betts says his fractured toe has improved enough to put a shoe on today,” Bill Plunkett of the Los Angeles Times posted. “Will do some work pregame, see where he stands. Still optimistic he’ll be in lineup soon.”

Betts has not played since the final game of the Guardians series on May 28. In that series, he went just 2-14 with one RBI. Miguel Rojas has played shortstop in each of the first two games of the Dodgers-Yankees series. Even though LA has scored 26 runs in the series, Rojas does not have a hit.

The Dodgers have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, including to Betts. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow have all missed time this season. With the stiff National League competition, they have dealt with some losses this year. But when the American League foes come into town, the Dodgers have been feasting.

The Dodgers and Yankees could conceivably face off again in the World Series this October. Los Angeles has dominated New York this weekend in ways the Bombers have not yet seen. Although there is a long way until the Fall Classic, Dodgers fans have to be optimistic after this weekend without Betts.