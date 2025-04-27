The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts are adding a new reliever. Interestingly, it is one that Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees moved on from. Regardless, Yeondrys Gomez is staying ready for his first opportunity to pitch for his new team.

The Yankees sent Gomez to the waiver wire after the 25-year-old underwhelmed in six appearances with New York. Los Angeles jumped on the opportunity to bring him in, activating him almost immediately ahead of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Los Angeles Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris.

It is unknown when Roberts will give Gomez his first opportunity with Los Angeles. However, he gives the Dodgers another option when they look to deliver leads to closer Tanner Scott.

If nothing else, the move makes for a great story for Gomez. He has an opportunity to play for both teams that were in the 2024 World Series in the span of just one week. A change of scenery could be just what the Venezuelan needed to re-focus himself.

Boone's decision to waive Gomez from the Yankees came as a surprise, but they might regret the move. Gomez joins one of the best pitching staffs in Major League Baseball. A bigger role could be available for him as the Dodgers deal with injuries to their star pitchers. Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Clayton Kershaw are still working their way back to the mound, and Gomez could pick up the slack.

Regardless of what his role is, Gomez is spoiled by the team around him. The Dodgers are off to a great start to their World Series title defense behind Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Los Angeles turns to Gomez and the rest of their relievers with starters out, needing them to step up and keep the team afloat. Gomez has a chance to prove himself to Roberts and will get a chance to pay the Yankees back in late May.