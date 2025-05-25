May 25, 2025 at 5:05 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Memorial Day weekend dealing with a continuous injury pileup. Especially on the mound which included calling up a pitcher Saturday for the Mets game. Manager Dave Roberts and company are now bringing in a past World Series champion for relief.

Los Angeles Times Dodgers reporter Jack Harris revealed who the franchise is bringing in. Plus added another notable change L.A. made.

“Veteran reliever Chris Stratton is in the Dodgers clubhouse today. He had been released by the Royals earlier this week,” Harris said on X.

Stratton played on the Texas Rangers team that won the 2023 WS. But Harris adds one more pitching change Roberts delivered.

“Bobby Miller is no longer here,” Harris added.

The Dodgers officially verified the moves Sunday afternoon. L.A. also opted to designate right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen for an assignment.

Miller became a one-game experiment. But largely because the Dodgers cycled through eight different pitchers on Friday in New York. Including starter Clayton Kershaw in that 7-5 win that took 13 innings to complete.

Dodgers receive massive pitching update from another World Series champ

Meanwhile, one other World Series champion generated excitement for Dodger fans. Except he once faced Stratton in the American League West division.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers took part in a bullpen session Sunday. Ohtani drew fist bumps in his return to the mound. ESPN baseball insider Jorge Castillo revealed how many throws Ohtani tossed.

Ohtani threw 22 pitches over five at-bats to three hitters: Kim, Dalton Rushing, and gameplanning and communication coach J.T. Watkins. https://t.co/o9zDqkB5nK — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kershaw was finally welcomed back on May 17. Meanwhile, Blake Snell remains out (left shoulder injury). Tyler Glasnow and rookie Roki Sasaki are two more notable injuries. All the more reason Ohtani's arm may get the call soon.

Stratton comes in as an emergency find. But he hasn't played since May 16, which was a 10-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He managed to play in 23 games during the '23 WS run in Arlington. He spent 2024 and the early part of '25 in Kansas City. Stratton threw in 69 total games with no starts for the Royals. He surrendered 29 hits, 17 runs and two home runs this season. The 34-year-old fanned only 16 batters.