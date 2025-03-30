Baseball is in the air and with MLB Opening Day behind us, fans are fully into the swing of the new 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers rung in their new campaign by raising a banner at Dodger Stadium as they took on the Detroit Tigers for their Opening Day matchup. They walked away with a win and All-Star shortstop Mookie Betts stole the shoe with his custom cleats in the form of the Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” courtesy of Jordan Brand and Nigel Sylvester.

Mookie Betts has been a member of the Jordan Brand family since signing a deal during the 2016 season. He's constantly repping Air Jordan sneaker-cleats during his games and his go-to model has been the Air Jordan 1, a popular option for many other MLB stars. Opening Day looked a little different for Betts this season as he debuted the recently released Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick.”

Mookie Betts' custom Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” cleats

Mookie Betts is playing in “Brick by Brick” Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 baseball cleats for the Dodgers Opening Day game 🧱 @mookiebetts pic.twitter.com/UCG4XT0TP4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The “Brick by Brick” colorway is the creation of pro BMX athlete and Jordan family member Nigel Sylvester. Sylvester owns a number of Jordan Brand collaborations and his newest colorway takes shape in the popular Air Jordan 4. The shoes were met with a massive marketing campaign and hyped release, but Betts was definitely on the shortlist to receive his own pair. Even better, Nigel Sylvester was able to hand-deliver the pair to his baseball colleague.

During the Dodgers' 5-4 win over the Tigers, Betts managed one hit, one BB, and one run. We're bound to see him deep into his bag of Jordan footwear during this season as the Dodgers will look to repeat as World Series Champions. Keep up with our Sneakers news for all the footwear coverage throughout the MLB!