The 2024 World Series is set as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will meet in the Fall Classic for the 13th time. If you like star power, this is the series for you. Some of the game's best will display their talents on the national stage, with this World Series likely to reach international audiences that only Major League Baseball could dream of.

This is the type of series MLB wanted. The players believe the fans want it too. With the two best teams in the league going at it for the ultimate prize, who wouldn’t want to tune in?

“It’s what the people wanted,” Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said, per ESPN. “What we all wanted. It's going to be special.”

Well, opposing fans might not be the first to admit a Dodgers-Yankees World Series is what they desired, but it's hard to argue the implications of this series. It's two titans of the sport clashing with arguably the two best baseball players on the planet leading the way.

After an offseason that saw the Dodgers spend more than a billion dollars on free agents and the Yankees trade for the most disciplined superstar in the league, Juan Soto, baseball's elite culminate in an epic battle.

Writing is on the wall for an all-time World Series

As much as the conspiracy theorists want to believe professional sports are rigged, there's no script for this. If there were though, Major League Baseball certainly would be happy with the outcome so far.

The league's two best teams rarely meet for the title. It hasn’t happened since 2012. These two teams didn’t get to where they were by mistake either. It's World Series or bust for the Dodgers and Yankees in 2024. They're both four wins away from finishing the job.

Not much separates the Dodgers and Yankees on paper, but paper doesn’t win championships. This series will be won between the lines, on the diamond, with millions watching around the world. Some fans will be on the edge of their seats with every pitch. That's how the World Series should be.

When neutral baseball fans have a rooting interest in the Fall Classic, it's great for Major League Baseball. The league was salivating at the prospect of this series. Now they get it.

Dodgers v. Yankees. Ohtani v. Judge. And hopefully, seven epic games in a series that ends with ultimate respect between both franchises, regardless of who wins the final game of the season.