The Los Angeles Dodgers have turned to multiple arms on the hill in their first 43 games. None are Blake Snell or Clayton Kershaw for the month of May, though, as both rehab their injuries. Yet Los Angeles has a potential fifth pitching option emerging.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed who's the leading candidate to become starter No. 5 Thursday, per Matthew Moreno of Dodgers Blue.

“Dave Roberts said Landon Knack is the leading candidate to be the Dodgers’ 5th starter,” Moreno posted on X.

Knack has been with the franchise since 2024. He owns his own championship ring with the team. Roberts praised Knack already back on May 8. Knack helped allow only one run in the 10-1 romp of the Miami Marlins.

He even overcame one brutal April outing. Knack struggled against the Nationals on April 10, admitting he felt “out of sync” in the first inning.

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads the lineup. Roberts has kept him on the mound for 51 total innings, recording 59 strikeouts to lead L.A. Dustin May ranks No. 2 — with 39.2 innings pitched and 33 strikeouts. Knack is now attempting to add one more starter for Roberts.

Potential fifth Dodgers starting pitcher has earned early starts

Knack is working to seal his spot in the rotation. But Roberts has thrown him out to the field before.

Knack has pitched in over 18 innings including four starts. The right-handed thrower surrendered 20 hits, but struck out the same number of batters while allowing 12 runs.

Knack is 2-1 overall this season. He'll need to lower his ERA, though, as it stands at 5.89.

The Dodgers drafted Knack back in 2020 out of East Tennessee State. However, he never set foot on the baseball field with COVID-19 canceling the minor league season. Knack didn't have his pro debut until 2021 through the Great Lake Loons.

He then spent time with the Tulsa Drillers and the Oklahoma City Dodgers for '23. Los Angeles officially added him to the 40-man roster on Nov. 14, 2023.

Roberts and the Dodgers called him up on April 17, 2024 before taking on the Washington Nationals. He earned his first MLB win over the Nationals one week later. Knack then pitched four total innings in Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.