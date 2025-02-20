The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a hot topic over the last few years, spending big money on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason. They won the World Series in 2024, and then the Dodgers followed that up with another big offseason, landing Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott while re-signing Teoscar Hernandez, among other moves. The Dodgers' spending has been viewed as unfair by some, but not by MLB players, with Brent Rooker of the Athletics being one.

“Teams spending money is never bad for baseball and never bad for players. Ever. In any situation,” Brent Rooker said, via ESPN.

Rooker signed a deal himself this offseason, a five-year, $60 million contract extension with the Athletics. It is not surprising to see a player endorse what the Dodgers are doing, as they usually support others getting paid what they are seen as worth. Former Dodger and current Boston Red Sox starter, Walker Buehler, is among that group of players supporting his former organization.

“I don't think it's odd,” Walker Buehler said. “It's a first-class organization and obviously coming off a huge World Series and, I think on top of that, you layer in that on a team right now where there's probably four or five Hall of Famers, I think it's an attractive place to play.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a division rival of the Dodgers, so there is reason for them to not like the spending. However, manager Torrey Lovullo sees no issues.

“I don't think it's unfair at all,” Torey Lovullo said. “They're within the rules. They're doing what they have to do to get the best players on the field. When I was a kid, it was the Yankees, remember? George Steinbrenner was going crazy with his spending, and it yielded world championships. That's what we're all chasing.”

Current Dodgers third baseman, Max Muncy, emphasized that baseball is a tough, and that the Dodgers have been upset various times in the playoffs.

“This sport is really tough,” Max Muncy said. “It doesn't matter what kind of roster that you have. Time after time, teams have shown that you get into the playoffs and anything can happen.”

The Dodgers certainly come into the 2025 season as the World Series favorites, but history indicates that they are nowhere near a lock to repeat.