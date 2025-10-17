The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of getting back to the World Series once again. After an ordinary regular season that saw them struggle before they finally won the National League West, the Dodgers have been playing their best baseball of the year. They have rolled in the postseason, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Round, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional series and they are on the verge of eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers certainly have star power up and down their lineup, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman playing the key roles. However, the team is crediting its mental outlook and not physical abilities for the sharp play in the postseason.

Betts said the Dodgers have adopted the outlook of the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant and have a “Mamba Mentality.” The brilliant Lakers guard was known for his work ethic and determination as much as his brilliant physical skills when he was helping the Lakers win championships.

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez explained the specifics of the Dodgers attitude during the postseason. “Every series teaches you a lot, every series feels like a month long. I feel like we’ve gone through a lot together as a group.”

Dodgers have been getting super pitching

In addition to their mental outlook, the Dodgers have been getting brilliant work from their pitching staff.

Blake Snell has been in top form and he has a 3-0 record in the playoffs along with a 0.86 earned run average. He has allowed 6 hits in 21.0 innings and has struck out 28 batters. His razor sharp command has provided the Dodgers with confidence every time he takes the mound.

Much of the pitching staff is following his lead. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a 2-1 record along with a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings of work, while Tyler Glasnow has a shocking 0.68 ERA in his 13.1 innings on the mound.