It was a rough night at Chavez Ravine as the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani struggled, allowing four earned runs on six hits in six-plus innings, resulting in a 6-2 loss in Game 4 of the World Series. After the performance, Ohtani vowed to bounce back, and there are indications that he could pitch again in the Fall Classic, according to LA Times writer Dylan Hernandez.

“Of course, I'd like to prepare to be available for every game in case I'm needed,” Ohtani said in Japanese to the Times.

It would be a first for Ohtani, who has never pitched out of the bullpen. Significantly, he was coming off a fantastic Game 3, where he reached base a World Series record nine times. But while he is unlikely to make another start, Ohtani is available to pitch at some point in the World Series. Not only did he struggle on the mound, but he also struggled at the plate.

Ohtani's on-base streak ended in Game 4, as he went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Although he will get an immediate shot at redeeming himself at the plate in Game 5, he might have to wait for a chance to pitch again.

There is also the ‘Ohtani rule' that allows him to hit and pitch at the same time, while also keeping him in the game when he exits as a starter. However, that rule does not apply if he were to come in as a middle reliever. If the Dodgers were to bring him in as a middle reliever, they would forfeit the designated hitter spot once he leaves the game.

While Ohtani has never pitched in relief in the majors, he has pitched in relief at the World Baseball Classic. In fact, Ohtani was the final reliever for Team Japan as he shut down the door against Team USA in the finals. Ohtani will see what he can do as the Dodgers play Game 5 against the Blue Jays at Chavez Ravine before the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 and, potentially, Game 7.