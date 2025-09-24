The Los Angeles Dodgers face an unusual situation as the regular season winds down. The Dodgers bullpen faltered badly and blew a 4-0 lead despite six strong innings from Shohei Ohtani. Now, the Dodgers may ask Clayton Kershaw to pitch in relief when they play their second game against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The bullpen’s collapse has forced the team to consider that option.

Kershaw still plans to make his final regular-season start on Sunday against the Mariners. That game should serve as a sendoff for one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history. Yet the Dodgers may use him before that day arrives. The matchup against the Diamondbacks carries weight in the standings. The Dodgers-Diamondbacks rivalry has grown intense, and the bullpen cannot afford another collapse.

The Dodgers continue to battle injuries and inconsistencies that keep the relief group unstable. Overworked arms have struggled, and the manager searches for answers every night. The idea of inserting Kershaw in relief shows how much pressure the Dodgers bullpen faces. It also shows the trust the staff still places in the veteran left-hander.

Kershaw has pitched out of the bullpen before in his career. Fans remember the October games when the Dodgers needed him for key outs. Doing it in the final week of his career adds a different layer of drama. The front office wants him to stay on his normal schedule, but the urgency of this Diamondbacks series demands flexibility.

Every inning carries weight now. The Dodgers need stability, and Kershaw still provides it even at the end of his career. He continues to show his willingness to take the ball in any role. That attitude cements his legacy. For a team chasing momentum before October, Kershaw stepping into relief duty could spark the Dodgers at the right time.

Can the Dodgers bounce back and finish the season strong when it matters most?