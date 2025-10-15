The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS, but the spotlight fell on Teoscar Hernandez’s base running blunder that nearly cost the Dodgers a key early lead. What could have been a momentum-swinging inning turned into a bizarre 8–6–2 double play — the first of its kind in over three decades of postseason baseball.

During the fourth inning, Hernandez tagged up prematurely on a deep drive from Max Muncy, believing Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick had made the catch. The ball struck the wall and bounced into Frelick’s glove. He quickly recovered and started a flawless relay that cut down Hernandez at the plate before Muncy was doubled off between bases. Instead of extending the lead, the Dodgers came away empty.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the outfielder taking accountability for not scoring on the double play, along with a graphic showing what he said.

“I f–cked it up.”

Popular fan page Dodgers Nation also took to the platform, posting the 33-year-old outfielder discussing how the offense planned to generate run support for their starting pitcher in Game 2 of the NLCS — a shift in focus after relying on a dominant outing from Blake Snell in Game 1.

“Yesterday, we should’ve had more runs. Because of the double play, we didn’t. I feel like we took great AB’s… same plan, put pressure.”

That level of honesty resonated across baseball media. Many fans praised Hernandez’s accountability, seeing it as a rare display of transparency after an embarrassing play. Others noted that the Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS series was far from over — and that owning the moment could galvanize the lineup heading into Game 2.

While the play will remain part of postseason trivia, Hernandez’s response could shape his leadership reputation moving forward. The Dodgers slugger’s moment of accountability reminded fans that even experienced stars can transform mistakes into motivation — a vital quality for any championship-caliber clubhouse.