The Los Angeles Dodgers charged back in the World Series, to win back-to-back contests in Games 6 and 7. Los Angeles was in a 3-0 hole in Game 7, but chipped away to come back and take the Fall Classic. Following the game, Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow celebrated the win with his team.

Glasnow gave flowers to his teammate, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto returned to the mound after pitching in Game 6, to get the win in Game 7 as a reliever.

“Yama is an animal… to go out and do that is storybook,” Glasnow said after Game 7, per MLB Network.

"Yama is an animal… to go out and do that is storybook." Tyler Glasnow shares his reaction to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's MVP performance.#WorldSeries | @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/BgtlorCt7v — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 2, 2025

Glasnow was in awe of how this thrilling World Series unfolded. Los Angeles is now back-to-back World Series champions.

“That was incredible. That was one of the craziest Series I think has ever been,” Glasnow said.

Los Angeles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, in 11 innings in Game 7.

Dodgers have a dynasty in Major League Baseball

Los Angeles now has three World Series titles since the year 2020. The Dodgers have built a dynasty in baseball, and it looks like there may be no signs of stopping.

While the Dodgers fell into a 3-2 hole in this year's Fall Classic, the club found ways to win. Yamamoto was dominant on the hill in Game 6, leading L.A. to a 3-1 win in that game.

Then in Game 7, Yamamoto once again had to return to the hill. Shohei Ohtani started the game for the Dodgers, but allowed a three-run homer to Bo Bichette. Yamamoto was the sixth pitcher to enter the game for the club, and worked two-plus innings in relief.

During his outing, Yamamoto allowed just one hit.

“When I started in the bullpen before I went in, to be honest, I was not really sure if I could pitch up there to my best ability,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter, per MLB.com. “But as I started getting warmed up, because I started making a little bit of an adjustment, and then I started thinking I can go in and do my job.”

Dodgers fans certainly have a lot to celebrate.