Clayton Kershaw has been the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than a decade, dominating the NL West and etching his name into MLB history. Now, as he announced his retirement, the future Hall of Famer has revealed what excites him most about life after baseball. For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw has always been more than an ace, and with retirement ahead, his focus is shifting toward family.

The longtime Dodgers star admitted he looks forward to being a dad full-time once he steps away from the mound. Kershaw explained that during the grind of the season, he often missed important family moments. Games, activities, and milestones slipped by because his career demanded constant travel and preparation. Retirement will finally give him the freedom to stay home. He wants to watch his kids grow up without the pull of a demanding MLB schedule.

Kershaw’s honesty shows the human side of a player defined by competitive fire. Dodgers fans have watched him lock in during big games, especially in countless NL West battles. Off the field, however, his priorities have shifted. He wants to trade road trips and postseason pressure for afternoons at little league games and school events. That change is one he embraces without hesitation.

Article Continues Below

The thought of Clayton Kershaw's retirement also raises questions about the Dodgers’ future rotation. Los Angeles has relied on his stability and leadership for years. Younger pitchers have stepped up in recent seasons, but the void left by his eventual departure will be significant. Still, Kershaw’s reflections remind everyone that the game is only part of a bigger picture. Family now comes first.

As the Dodgers continue their push in the NL West, Kershaw’s perspective serves as both a reminder and an inspiration. His legacy is secure, built on dominance, consistency, and championships. What excites him most, however, is not another Cy Young chase. It is the chance to be fully present for his family. That might prove to be his greatest victory yet.

But could this Dodgers run also mark Kershaw’s unforgettable last dance?