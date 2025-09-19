After 18 seasons, two World Series championships, and a résumé that distinguishes him as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 MLB season. The 37-year-old left-hander will make his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants, the rival he has faced more than any other in his career.

Drafted seventh overall by the Dodgers in 2006, Kershaw made his MLB debut in 2008 and has spent his entire career with the franchise. In 18 seasons, he compiled a 222-96 record, a 2.54 ERA, and 3,039 strikeouts in 2,844 ⅔ innings, while accumulating 77.6 Wins Above Replacement (Baseball Reference). His ERA ranks as the lowest of any pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920) with at least 1,500 innings pitched.

Kershaw’s decision to retire will give him the chance to focus on life at home with his wife, Ellen, their four children, and another expected soon. When asked about his retirement decision, Kershaw explained:

“It ultimately is Ellen and I, but I have Charlie at the field today, and he's starting to really understand it and love it, so that plays a part in it. My oldest daughter's in fifth grade, and she started a new school, and that plays a part in it.”

He went on to speak openly about how difficult it has been to juggle baseball with family responsibilities:

“I think you always want to be in two places, and you never feel like you're doing one adequately enough. I feel like if I go home for an off day, I'm like, gosh, I should have been working out or I should have been doing something, and then if I'm not at home with them, you have the guilt of, I'm here playing a game for fun, and Ellen's grinding away with four kids at home.

“You never feel like you're doing enough on both ends, but Ellen does an incredible job and really just says, hey, be 100% all in with whatever you're doing, and I couldn't do it without her. I think it's good for the kids, I really do. I think the traveling, getting to see new cities, and getting to be not just in your little bubble at home has been great for them, and experiences that they'll remember. Someday it ends, and some days I'm going to have to be looking for stuff to do, so for now we're just going to enjoy it and see how long we can ride this thing.”

Kershaw’s career is filled with milestones that few pitchers in history can match. He was the 2014 National League MVP, becoming the first pitcher to win the award since 1968, and collected three Cy Young Awards in 2011, 2013, and 2014. Over 18 seasons, he earned 11 All-Star nods, including a special “Legend Pick” this year—led the majors in ERA four straight seasons from 2011 to 2014, and won World Series titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. Beyond the field, he was honored with the Roberto Clemente Award in 2012 for his humanitarian work.

He also ranks fourth all-time among left-handed pitchers in strikeouts, trailing only Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, and CC Sabathia. His .698 winning percentage is the highest among pitchers with 300+ starts since 1900.

Kershaw’s postseason career has been long and complex. He has pitched in 12 postseasons, 22 series overall, including a 2020 run where he went 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA to help deliver the Dodgers’ first title since 1988. Although injuries limited him in 2024, preventing him from pitching in Los Angeles’ World Series victory over the New York Yankees, he returned this season with a resurgent campaign, going 10-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 20 starts despite diminished fastball velocity.

Kershaw’s 18-year run with the Dodgers ties him with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the longest stretch anyone has ever played for the team. His place in Cooperstown is inevitable, with Hall of Fame eligibility arriving in 2031.