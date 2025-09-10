The Los Angeles Dodgers reactivated Tommy Edman after a five-week absence and immediately inserted him into the heart of their defense. He returned from a right ankle sprain to start in center field for Wednesday’s series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies. The comeback of the 2024 NLCS MVP gives the Dodgers lineup a timely boost as the club enters a critical phase of its 2025 playoff push.

By starting Edman in center field, the team addressed an area of recent instability. With Mookie Betts handling shortstop and Miguel Rojas moving to second base, Edman filled a key defensive gap. His Gold Glove resume and positional versatility give Los Angeles a stabilizing presence heading into the final 17 games of the regular season.

Dodger Blue posted the updated lineup on X (formerly known as Twitter) just hours before first pitch, confirming Edman’s long-awaited return.

“Tommy Edman is back and starting in CF for the #Dodgers.

DH: Shohei Ohtani

SS: Mookie Betts

C: Will Smith

1B: Freddie Freeman

RF: Teoscar Hernández

Article Continues Below

CF: Tommy Edman

2B: Miguel Rojas

LF: Andy Pages

3B: Kiké Hernández

SP: Blake Snell”

The return of the 30-year-old center fielder comes at a critical moment. The Dodgers hold a slim two-game lead over San Diego in the NL West with a record of 81–64. Edman could swing close games with his defense and speed, especially against struggling teams like Colorado, who entered the day with a 17-53 road record.

Though Edman is batting just .228 this season, he has hit 12 home runs—one shy of his career high of 13 set with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023—but continues to impact games beyond the box score. He earned 2024 NLCS MVP honors and helped the Dodgers win a World Series title. With October approaching, his return could shape the next chapter of the club's playoff push.