The Los Angeles Dodgers watched Tyler Glasnow leave early against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now the team knows his availability moving forward.

The pitcher became a part of an unfortunate update Monday, per MLB columnist for USA Today Bob Nightengale. Glasnow also became a part of a growing number.

“Tyler Glasnow becomes the 13th Dodgers pitcher to go on the IL,” Nightengale posted on X.

Glasnow exited early on April 28 at Chavez Ravine. Manager Dave Roberts even then hinted the IL was “certainly a possibility.”

The Dodgers also confirmed Glasnow's setback on Monday. He's officially placed on the 15-day injured list. Los Angeles ruled his ailment a right shoulder inflammation. His injury update comes on the same day Andy Pages received a new honor: NL Player of the Week for his own performance against the Pirates.

Is Tyler Glasnow struggling with Dodgers?

The 31-year-old Glasnow joined L.A. one year ago. He arrived via a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles then locked him in on a five-year, $136.5 million extension. Glasnow earned his first career MLB All-Star appearance in response to his massive deal. He won his first-ever World Series ring after the season.

The right-handed pitcher is enduring different results, though. He's taken the mound for only five of the 28 games the Dodgers have played. Glasnow struck out 23 batters on the hill. Though he's allowed 12 hits, nine runs and is a part of nine errors. His ERA sits at 4.50 — his highest since 2020 with the Rays.

That Sunday Pirates game is his last appearance. The 6-foot-8 thrower threw heat in only one inning before leaving with the injury. He fanned no batters. But allowed two hits; both solo home runs by Andrew McCutchen and Emmanuel Valdez.

Glasnow struck out his most batters against the Chicago Cubs on April 13. He fanned seven batters despite the 4-2 loss. Now he'll allow his shoulder to heal, with his return timetable set for after Mother's Day.