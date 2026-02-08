The Miami Marlins compete in the very tough National League East. The Marlins have to battle the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves every season, and it has been a losing proposition most years. Miami showed some fight last year, especially when they swept the visiting New York Yankees in a 3-game series, but the Marlins were unable to build off that success and they finished with a losing 79-83 record that earned them 3rd place in the division.

JUST IN: The Marlins have revealed their new teal throwback jersey for the 2026 season ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0qG11oVvVd — MLB (@MLB) February 8, 2026

The Marlins are hoping that they have enough pitching with Sandy Alcantara, along with defense and clutch hitting that they can make a run at a playoff spot in 2026. They don't spend the money to match up with the Phillies, Mets or Braves, but Miami manager Clyton McCullough is counting on new acquisitions like pitcher Pete Fairbanks and infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel can help turn the team around and make it a contender.

Time will tell if Miami will be a better team in 2026 and can do more than pull out the occasional series against a powerful opponent, but the Marlins have listened to their fans because they are bringing back the teal uniforms from the team's past.

Marlins making a uniform statement

The Marlins had hinted that they would be bringing those uniforms back in recent weeks, and they revealed them Saturday. The Marlins will wear their teal throwback jerseys in Sunday home games at loanDepot Park.

Marlins chief brand officer Alex Parker explained the decision to wear the teal uniforms. “It really is that bridge between the generations, and I think for us, it'll be a really good sign to the fans that we're celebrating the Marlins as a whole,” Parker said, per MLB.com. “‘We know this. We're the Miami Marlins. This is our brand, and we're excited, proud and couldn't be more excited for the future. But that teal definitely means a lot to people.”