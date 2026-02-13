The Miami Marlins continued building for the future Thursday, finalizing an MLB international signing that adds another high-upside arm to the Marlins minor league system. The club officially signed 17-year-old right-hander Yanixan Resendiz out of Mexico, reinforcing its long-term commitment to pitching development.

Resendiz stands 6-foot-4 and already touches 91 mph with his fastball, an impressive marker for a teenager with considerable physical projection remaining. That blend of size and early velocity made him a priority target early in the 2026 international signing period, which opened January 15. Miami allocated bonus pool space to secure a developmental arm who fits its preference for tall, projectable pitchers capable of adding velocity as they mature.

BBWAA's Francys Romero shared the news on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, confirming the agreement while detailing the right-hander’s profile.

“The Miami Marlins have officially signed right-hander pitcher Yanixan Resendiz out of Mexico 🇲🇽. Standing at 6’4” and just 17 years old, he’s already up to 91 mph with his fastball and shows plenty of projection.”

Article Continues Below

Photos from the signing ceremony show the teenage pitcher wearing a Marlins jersey at the AI Elite Academia facility in Mexico, a visual milestone for the young prospect. The transaction also appeared on MLB’s official register Thursday, formally confirming the addition to the organization's international class.

As a Mexican pitching prospect entering professional baseball at 17, Resendiz is expected to begin his career at the rookie level while the organization monitors his workload and physical development. He is not on the 40-man roster and remains several years away from the majors, but the upside is evident.

The move by the Marlins reflects the club’s continued emphasis on high-ceiling international talent, particularly pitchers with physical growth remaining and measurable traits that development staff believe can translate into future velocity gains. By identifying Resendiz early and acting decisively, the Marlins reinforce the club's global pipeline while laying groundwork for future rotation stability.